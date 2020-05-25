WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elisabeth R. McKinney, 86, of Watertown passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center.
She was born in Kaiserslautern, Germany on April 10, 1934 and was educated in Germany. On August 22, 1957 she married William E. McKinney in Kaiserslautern. She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Elisabeth enjoyed Bingo, casinos, reading and Yorkshire Terriers.
Along with her husband, William, she is survived by her son William G. “Bill” McKinney and wife Michele, Watertown and daughter, Michelle J. Robinson and husband Steve, Baldwinsville and. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Lauren Hardwick and husband Dylan, Kathryn McKinney and fiance Kevin Bamann, Taylor Jones and significant other Jared Wood, and Bradley McKinney, two great grandsons, Carter and Elliott Hardwick, and sister Rosal Griese, Germany.
She was predeceased by her grandson, William Elliott McKinney.
A funeral mass at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and burial in Glenwood Cemetery will be at her family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Elisabeth’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to either SPCA of Jefferson County, PO Box 531 or Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, attention Bingo, 320 W. Lynde St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.
