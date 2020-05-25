Helen L. Macaluso, 87, of Chaumont

Helen leaves five daughters to mourn her passing until they’re together again: Nina Venezia, King of Prussia, PA, Camille Macaluso, Watertown, Teresa Macaluso (Jerry Weinstein), Watertown; Karen (Frank) Mikos, Chaumont, and Sue (William) Lail, Cape Vincent. She is survived by 3 grandchildren that she adored the minute she laid eyes on them: Marsha (Zachary) Siegrist, Glenfield and Joseph Venezia, King of Prussia, PA and Benjamin Mikos, Chaumont. She has 6 great-grandchildren who brought even more joy to her life. She is survived by 2 sisters-in-law: Sally (Macaluso) Fleshman, Clarksville, MD and Diane (Richard) Genga, Warwick, RI. Helen is also survived by the children and grandchildren of her best friends, the late Mary and Clifford Armstrong, whom we also know she couldn’t wait to see. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.