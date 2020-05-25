Hot and humid the next few days.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -High pressure off the coast will allow humid air from the south to remain in the region. Expect some patchy fog tonight with lows in the 60′s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Areas away from the lake will be around 90. Overnight lows will be in the 60′s.
Wednesday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the 80′s to around 90.
Thursday will feature the risk of afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80′s.
Friday will be cooler with showers and thunderstorms likely. Expect highs in the 70′s.
