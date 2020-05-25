Jerry F. Sullivan, 80, of Parishville

Jerry first worked for a time with Tree Preservation before starting with Niagara Mohawk. He worked for over 25 years with Niagara Mohawk, retiring as the Supervisor of Forestry Department. Jerry’s love for the preservation of the land continued into his personal life as he took great pride in maintaining is own property. Jerry also had a great love for farming and raising, working, and showing Percheron Draft Horses – this admiration allowed him to form a great working relationship and friendship with the Amish Community. Jerry was proud of his Irish heritage and was continuously following his ancestry and following genealogy. He enjoyed a great book, following history and politics, listening to old country music, and cherished the many visits with his family and friends.