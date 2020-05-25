Jerry F. Sullivan, 80, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jerry F. Sullivan, 80, 993 Old Potsdam-Parishville Road, peacefully passed away early Friday morning, May 22, 2020 at his home with the love of his family at his side.
Jerry was born June 30, 1939 in Potsdam, the son of the late Richard and Loretta (Goodhart) Sullivan. He attended schools in Potsdam. On November 7, 1956, he entered the US Navy proudly serving his country as a SeaBee, discharging to the Naval Reserves on July 11, 1960. He re-enlisted on March 22, 1962, serving two more years until his honorable discharge on March 10, 1964. He married Nancy Grant on July 2, 1966 at the First Presbyterian Church in Utica. She predeceased him on November 4, 2010.
Jerry first worked for a time with Tree Preservation before starting with Niagara Mohawk. He worked for over 25 years with Niagara Mohawk, retiring as the Supervisor of Forestry Department. Jerry’s love for the preservation of the land continued into his personal life as he took great pride in maintaining is own property. Jerry also had a great love for farming and raising, working, and showing Percheron Draft Horses – this admiration allowed him to form a great working relationship and friendship with the Amish Community. Jerry was proud of his Irish heritage and was continuously following his ancestry and following genealogy. He enjoyed a great book, following history and politics, listening to old country music, and cherished the many visits with his family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his children, Cristal Sullivan of Parishville; Becky and Kevin Smith of Parishville; Karen and Daniel Curren of Pembroke, New Hampshire; Jeffrey Sullivan and Tonya Cyrus of Parishville; and Daniel and Tammy Sullivan of Parishville; and his grandchildren, Fredrick Bevacqua, Connor, Jayda, and Emily Sullivan; Riley, Grant, and Nolan Curren; Keeley and Ava Smith; and Bailey and Sydney Koen.
He is also survived by his sisters, Kathleen and Donald Strader of Florida; Mary and Robert Guyette of Parishville; Maureen and Anthony Mittiga of Whitesboro; his brothers, Thomas Sullivan of Florida; Michael Sullivan of Canton; John and Sally Sullivan of Lisbon; and Patrick and Sharon Sullivan of Florida; his sister-in-laws, Cindy Sullivan of West Potsdam and Sharon Sullivan of Canton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, David, Matthew, and Steven Sullivan.
Friends may call at a “drive-in” visitation at his home on Friday, May 29 from 4-7:00 PM. A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday 1:00 PM at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Parishville with Rev. Stephen Rocker, officiating. Those in attendance are asked to observe social distancing and wear face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, Parishville Fire Department, Parishville AMVETS, or the David Sullivan Police Academy, c/o SUNY Canton, French Hall, 34 Cornell Drive, Canton, NY 13613.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and photos, offer condolences, and sign his virtual register book online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
