Man allegedly tries to smuggle drugs in underwear

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Jefferson County jail in his underwear.
Sheriff’s deputies say when 25 year old Anthony Bidwell was being booked into the jail on Sunday, officers found a plastic bag with a substance that later tested positive for either ecstasy or methamphetamine.
He was charged with second-degree introducing prison contraband and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Bidwell was ticketed to appear in Watertown city court at a later date.
