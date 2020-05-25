Memorial Day traditions change in Carthage, ceremony continues

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It has been a Memorial Day unlike any other.
People across the nation, and here in the north country, are honoring our fallen soldiers in small groups and keeping safe distance. That’s how you celebrate a national holiday during a pandemic.
In Carthage, the 21-gun salute still rang through Monument Park, but to comply with new health safety rules, the annual Memorial Day parade had to be cancelled, along with a wreath laying ceremony. It’s a tradition that has lasted decades.
For those who couldn’t be there, it was all streamed on the internet via Facebook and Zoom. This event was organized by the American Legion and the VFW.
“It’s a little different set up because of the COVID-19. Actually, we don’t have the crowd we would normally have here. But the crowd that came out, they honored like we always do, regardless of the pandemic,” said Timothy Mulvaney, Commander of American Legion Post 789 in Carthage.
The small group in attendance included members of the VFW, American Legion, Sons of the American Legion, veterans of the Vietnam and Korean Wars, Desert Storm, and an active duty soldier.
