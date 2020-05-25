Organizers are getting ready for Bassmaster Elite in Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bassmaster Elite plans to show at its favorite fishing hole in Waddington this year.
Organizers say they can do it and they’re already planning. What they need now is more clarification from the state.
As long as the state gives the go-ahead, you will be able to see the event – at least via livestream.
“I do not want to see it go away for even a year. We want to make it the best that it can be this year, with all the circumstances that surround us. And we will do it. We will accomplish it,” said Janet Otto-Cassada the North Country Events president.
Of course, final say is up to the state. But if the North Country is allowed to reopen for large gatherings, the tournament is on.
“They’re planning different alternatives to make it happen in light of the pandemic. And all the requirements we have to open back up,” said Waddington Mayor Michael Zagrobelny.
Livestreaming the tourney in local restaurants and taverns is one idea. Having people staying in cars to watch weigh-ins is another. And if it turns out the festival can’t be held, then they are considering a sponsors expo that can be held at the Civic Center.
“And no bands and like that. That’s going to be sad. But we’ll have the tournament," said Otto-Cassada.
The event is put on by North Country Events, Bassmaster and the St. Lawrence County Chamber. County legislators have been asked to put up $50,000 for the event.
A pro-fishing tournament scheduled for late June in Ogdensburg had to be canceled. But preparations are still underway for two pro-fishing tournaments in Massena this summer.
That means the county should have more pro-bass fishing tournaments this season than ever before – three in all.
Bassmaster Elite is scheduled for July 23rd to 26th.
