Rainy morning, cookout weather in the afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a wet morning, but a pretty nice afternoon.
A line of showers was moving through the north country Monday morning. Don’t worry, though, it should be fine for an afternoon cookout.
Downpours could be heavy at times and thunderstorms are possible.
The showers should be done by late morning or so, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies.
Skies become mostly sunny in the afternoon. It will be humid with highs around 80.
Hot and humid weather continues into Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will be mostly sunny with highs around 85.
Thursday will be around 80 with maybe a popup thunderstorm.
Rain is likely Friday and it starts to cool off. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
It will be mostly sunny and 65 on Saturday. Sunday will be sunny and around 68.
