Ricky Michael Steria, 57, of Brewerton

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ricky Michael Steria, 57, of Miralago Lane, Brewerton, passed away on Monday morning, May 25, 2020 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.
A private funeral with Military Honors for immediate family will be held at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Contributions may be made to Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219; or to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
He is survived by his wife of over 33 years, Paula; two children, a daughter, Elizabeth and her fiancé, Brandon Messecar of Liverpool; a son, Alex of Rochester; his mother and step-father, Patricia and Robert Toth of Port Leyden; his siblings, Renee and Bruce Bush of Lyons Falls; Robin and John Disbro of Ellisburg; Regina and David Brown of Port Leyden; Robert and Jodi Steria of Camden; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Walter J. Steria.
Ricky was born on September 10, 1962 in Lowville, a son of the late Walter S. Steria and Patricia Ann Adams Steria Toth. He graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1980. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving 21 years, first as a Cryptology Technician; he then received his commission in 1993 and served the rest of his career as a registered nurse. He retired as Lieutenant, Nurse Corps of the U.S. Navy in Portsmouth, Virginia in 2001. Lieutenant Steria served in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Groton, Connecticut; San Diego, California; and Portsmouth, Virginia. On September 20, 1986, he married Paula J. Sohovic at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Port Leyden, with Rev. Ray Wertman officiating. After his retirement from the U.S. Navy, together with his wife and family, Ricky returned to the North Country, settling in Brewerton, NY. He worked as a registered nurse for Onondaga County Health Department for ten years, ending his career working as a registered nurse for POMCO Insurance Company.
Ricky was a member of Kafalka Hunting Club in McKeever. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time at the family camp at Effley Falls. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.