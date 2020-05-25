Ricky Michael Steria, 57, of Brewerton

Ricky was born on September 10, 1962 in Lowville, a son of the late Walter S. Steria and Patricia Ann Adams Steria Toth. He graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1980. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving 21 years, first as a Cryptology Technician; he then received his commission in 1993 and served the rest of his career as a registered nurse. He retired as Lieutenant, Nurse Corps of the U.S. Navy in Portsmouth, Virginia in 2001. Lieutenant Steria served in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Groton, Connecticut; San Diego, California; and Portsmouth, Virginia. On September 20, 1986, he married Paula J. Sohovic at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Port Leyden, with Rev. Ray Wertman officiating. After his retirement from the U.S. Navy, together with his wife and family, Ricky returned to the North Country, settling in Brewerton, NY. He worked as a registered nurse for Onondaga County Health Department for ten years, ending his career working as a registered nurse for POMCO Insurance Company.