A unique way to tribute our fallen in Brownville & Dexter

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you know where to look, you’ll find a unique tribute to our fallen soldiers in Brownville and Dexter.
Community members and the Choose Your Own Adventure Club put together what they are calling memorial rock gardens.
Some rocks are patriotic, while others remind us to remember the sacrifices of service members.
You’ll find these displays at the Town of Brownville Cemetery and at Dexter’s Memorial Park.
Photos courtesy Jessica Branche via our Send it to 7 feature.
