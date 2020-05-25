Your Turn: feedback on nursing home costs, separated family & farmers market

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The money problems of north country nursing homes are starting to pile up, especially now that they have to test their employees twice a week for COVID-19:
If the government wants testing done, they should be free.
Sue Bibbens Barkley
Typical New York state “unfunded mandate.”
Boyd Foster
Nursing homes will be forced to close. No business can continue to operate with such losses.
Melanie Jane
The ban on non-essential travel at the border between the U.S. and Canada is keeping a St. Lawrence County man from being with his wife and children, who live in Ottawa:
That’s the choice they made in working on both sides of the fence.
Ron Durand
I would think family is essential.
Moe Parish
I say if he doesn't have the virus, let him go.
Shawn Sovie
Guess he knows now what it's like for the military that are apart from their families.
Sue Whitmarsh
The Watertown farmers market resumes Wednesday. This year, only essential items can be sold, like food, produce and hand sanitizer:
People need this. It will help them knowing they can get out and get involved in the community.
Nancy Frank
How stupid to restrict what you can buy. They don't restrict Walmart and Target.
Carol Hockey
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.