Academic All-Star: Sydney Jarvis

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Sydney Jarvis, a senior at Norwood-Norfolk Central School.
Sydney is first in her class with a grade point average of 96.83.
She’s been involved in Key Club, National Honor Society, and Spanish Club. She has also performed in the school musical for the past three years.
Sydney plans on attending Clarkson University in the fall, where she’ll study in the pre-physical therapy advising track.
