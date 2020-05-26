Catherine Ann “Kay” Case, of Massena

Catherine married Donald R. Case, son of Richard and Mary Elizabeth (Mosher) Case on September 4, 1948 at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown with the Reverend John L. Plunkett presiding. Catherine loved to knit and crochet. She was so proud of the many woolen hats she made and the baby blankets she donated to the hospital. She was an avid reader and at one time loved to golf and fish. Catherine had a love for genealogy and was very involved in researching her family's roots in Ireland.