Catherine Ann “Kay” Case, of Massena

Catherine Ann "Kay" Case passed to her heavenly reward on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena, where she had been a resident since October, 2016.
Catherine was born in Watertown, NY on June 9, 1926, the daughter of Thomas and Margaret (Gaffney) Loftus. She attended St. Patrick’s school and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1943. She was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corp and graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. She worked as a Registered Nurse in Watertown, Niagara Falls and Massena, NY, retiring in 1988 from the Highland Nursing Home, as Director of Nursing.
Catherine married Donald R. Case, son of Richard and Mary Elizabeth (Mosher) Case on September 4, 1948 at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown with the Reverend John L. Plunkett presiding. Catherine loved to knit and crochet. She was so proud of the many woolen hats she made and the baby blankets she donated to the hospital. She was an avid reader and at one time loved to golf and fish. Catherine had a love for genealogy and was very involved in researching her family's roots in Ireland.
She was a great mentor and shared her nursing expertise with her co-workers. She supervised many young girls who came to work as nursing assistants at the nursing home.
Surviving are her three children, Daniel E. (Linda) Case of Massena, NY, Mary Margaret Case and Edward Fishwick of Chicago, IL, and Catherine (John) Porter of North Syracuse, NY. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Margaret (Jack) Townsend, Patricia (Robert) Gillespie, Ambrose F. (Ann) Loftus, and Thomas M. (Ann) Loftus.
The family would like to thank the staff and former colleagues at the Highland Nursing Home for receiving her lovingly into their care. We appreciate all that they did for her.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 128 Main St., Massena, NY 13662 or to Trinity Catholic School Annual Fund, 188 Main St., Massena, NY 13662. Friends and family are welcome to share memories and condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
