COVID-19: Tuesday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Tuesday. The total remains at 294.
The number of confirmed positive cases in St. Lawrence County remains at 199. One case is currently hospitalized and 180 have been released from isolation.
County officials in Jefferson County reported no change. The total there stays steady at 71. Four of those cases remain in isolation and are not hospitalized. 67 people have recovered.
Baseline testing of staff and residents at Samaritan Summit Village yielded no positive results according to Samaritan officials.
Lewis County remains at 24 confirmed cases.
In his daily briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo said now is the time to start infrastructure projects that have been talked about for decades. He said spending money on projects would put people back to work quickly and stimulate the economy.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection extended the temporary closure of Trusted Traveler Program enrollment Centers until at least July 6.
And the north country gets ready for Phase 2 of reopening. Businesses are working on curbside pickup offers and getting ready for their stores to open again.
Salmon Run Mall retailers are among those businesses.
Protesters greeted tourists who were heading into Lake Placid in the Adirondacks, worried about what out of area visitors could bring to the region.
And though many of the features at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield are closed to the public due to COVID-19, the battlefield came up with a safe way to share some history.
