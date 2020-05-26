Feeling like July, not May

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tuesday will be a hot and humid day.
Highs will be in the mid-80s for most and it could be close to 90 in some places.
Most of the day will be blue skies and sunshine.
There’s a very small chance of popup showers on Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies both days.
It will be in the mid-80s on Wednesday and around 80 on Thursday.
It will be around 80 on Friday and showers are likely.
It cools off for the weekend and into next week. It will be in the mid-60s and partly sunny on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be in the low 60s and mostly sunny.
