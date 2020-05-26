Fix infrastructure to stimulate economy, governor says

NEW YORK (WWNY) -Gov. Andrew Cuomo says now is the time to start infrastructure projects that have been talked about for decades.
At his daily coronavirus briefing in New York City Tuesday, the governor said spending money on projects would put people back to work quickly and stimulate the economy.
“It’s common sense,” the governor said. “You have an infrastructure that’s crumbling, you need to jumpstart the economy, you need to create jobs – do it now.”
The governor was in New York to ring the bell that opens the New York Stock Exchange. Tuesday was the first time people were allowed on the floor of the exchange since the coronavirus crisis began in March.
For its part, Cuomo said the state will push forward on several infrastructure projects and try to work with the federal government for approval and funding for others.
He said the state will accelerate work on rebuilding Penn Station and LaGuardia airport and start looking at building transmission lines for renewable power from upstate and Canada.
The governor also said two of the last three regions to start phase one of reopening are ready. Mid-Hudson Valley reopens Tuesday and Long Island reopens on Wednesday.
That leaves New York City, he said, where officials will focus on neighborhoods – mostly minority communities – that have twice the infection rates of the whole city.
Statewide, the numbers are still trending downward. The governor said 73 people died from COVID-19 on Monday, which is down from 96 the day before.
“Any other time and place, when we lose 73 New Yorkers it’s tragic,” he said. “It’s tragic now, but relative to where we’ve been we’re on the other side of the curve and it’s the lowest number that we’ve had.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.