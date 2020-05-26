Game On- On CBS - Premieres this Week!

“Celebrity Guests: Gabriel Iglesias & J.R. Smith” – Keegan-Michael Key hosts, as Team Gronk with comedians Bobby Lee and guest Gabriel Iglesias compete against Team Venus with comedian Ian Karmel and guest pro basketball player J.R. Smith, in a variety of outrageous challenges on the series premiere of GAME ON!, Wednesday, May 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The elite athletes go head to head in epic contests, including kicking a field goal at the Colosseum during an L.A. Rams game, a battle of strength against the strongest man in the world and a soccer drill with musicians Mark McGrath, Coolio and Macy Gray. HOST: Keegan-Michael Key TEAM CAPTAINS: Rob Gronkowski Venus Williams COMEDIANS: Ian Karmel Bobby Lee GUESTS: Gabriel Iglesias J.R. Smith Mark McGrath Coolio Macy Gray