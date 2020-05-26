Game On- On CBS - Premieres this Week!

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski and Bobby Lee go head to head in comedic sports challenges against tennis champion Venus Williams and Ian Karmel, on the series premiere of the new game show “GAME ON” Hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, Wednesday, May 27
Celebrity Guests Gabriel Iglesias and J.R. Smith Join “Team Gronk” and “Team Venus,” Respectively, as the Teams Compete in Outrageous Challenges
“Celebrity Guests: Gabriel Iglesias & J.R. Smith” – Keegan-Michael Key hosts, as Team Gronk with comedians Bobby Lee and guest Gabriel Iglesias compete against Team Venus with comedian Ian Karmel and guest pro basketball player J.R. Smith, in a variety of outrageous challenges on the series premiere of GAME ON!, Wednesday, May 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The elite athletes go head to head in epic contests, including kicking a field goal at the Colosseum during an L.A. Rams game, a battle of strength against the strongest man in the world and a soccer drill with musicians Mark McGrath, Coolio and Macy Gray. HOST: Keegan-Michael Key TEAM CAPTAINS: Rob Gronkowski Venus Williams COMEDIANS: Ian Karmel Bobby Lee GUESTS: Gabriel Iglesias J.R. Smith Mark McGrath Coolio Macy Gray
