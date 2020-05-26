Gregory Edward Fox, 70, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gregory Edward Fox, age 70 of Ogden Street in Ogdensburg passed away on Monday (May 25, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family. There will be no funeral services at this time.
Surviving is his wife Alanna “Susan” Fox; a step-daughter Alissa Baker & her husband Paul of Ogdensburg; four step-grandchildren Tyler, Sabrina, Alisha & Donald Armstrong; three step-great-grandchildren Payton Armstrong, Abel Armstrong and Joslynne Baker.
He was predeceased by his former wife Judy Hunter.
Greg was born on June 9, 1949 in Gouverneur, a son of the late Howard & Dorothy (Heaton) Fox. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and entered the United States Army on October 3, 1967. He was honorably discharged on December 14, 1970.
During his career he worked as a therapy aid at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center until his retirement in 2001. He was married to Alanna “Susan” Armstrong on July 21, 2007 in Ogdensburg.
Greg was the past commander and life member of the VFW, and a life member of the AmVets. He enjoyed reading, traveling, fishing and spending time with his family. Memorial contributions can be made to the VFW, 1112 Champlain St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
