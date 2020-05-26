Hot and humid on Wednesday.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -The summer like weather continues for the next couple days. Lows tonight will be in the 60′s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with the risk of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm on the Tug Hill and the Adirondacks. Highs will be near 90. Lows overnight will be in the 60′s.
There is a better chance of area wide showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Expect highs in the low 80′s.
The heat and humidity will break on Friday as a cold front moves through the area.
