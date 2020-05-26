Jamie Vanwyck, 64, of Boonville

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jamie Vanwyck, 64, of 115 South Street died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home.
Jamie was born in Gouverneur, New York on October 27, 1955 to the late George & Gladys (Petell) Vanwyck. He attended school in Harrisville, New York and later became employed by Kraft Foods in Lowville. He was forced to retire early due to a disability and relocated to Boonville.
He is survived by several siblings, Janice (David) Herheim, Gouverneur; Tamara (Julius) Womack, Texas; Drew (Cheryl) Vanwyck, Texas; and Mason (Ashley) Vanwyck, Ballston Spa, NY. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He will be buried in the Harrisville Cemetery. There will be no public services. Memorial Donations can be made to Friends for Pound Paws in Gouverneur, NY.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences in his name can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
