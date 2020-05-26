JCC offers Zoom information sessions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you’re thinking of taking classes at Jefferson Community College this fall, you may have questions.
JCC technical specialist Tashae Freeman Savage says you can get those questions answered at one of several information sessions the college is having via Zoom.
You can see her 7 News This Morning interview in the video.
You don’t have to preregister for a session. You can pop in with one question or several.
The sessions are at:
- 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays
- 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays
- Noon on Thursdays
You can find out more at sunyjefferson.edu. You can also email admissions@sunyjefferson.edu or call 315-786-2437.
