MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Judy M. Dishaw, 69, of Massena will be private. Mrs. Dishaw died, unexpectedly at her home on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Judy M. Dishaw was born on May 5, 1951 in Ogdensburg, New York. She was the daughter of Elwood and Noreen (Countryman) Sharpe. She was a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy. She enjoyed Bingo, shopping, gardening, and yardwork She loved her dogs; Buddy and Charlie. Most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by her mother, Noreen Sharpe of Ogdensburg, her children; Ronald Streeter Jr. and his wife Amber of Tarpon Springs, FL, Randall Streeter of Nebraska, and Angela Streeter of Nebraska. She is survived by her grandchildren Sierra Streeter of Florida, Chelsea Lebeau, and her husband Andrew of Ogdensburg, Brittany Streeter of Ogdensburg, Calley, Brooke and Dylan McIlnay od Nebraska and Zach and Frank Streeter also of Nebraska. She is survived by her brothers; Jim Sharpe and Ronnie Sharpe and his wife Shari of Ogdensburg and his sister Lisa Orsmsbee and her husband Rich of North Carolina.
She was predeceased by her father Elwood Sharpe.
Donations in Judy’s memory may be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
