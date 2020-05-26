Krystal M. Monacelli, 62, of Massena

Krystal was born on March 7, 1958 in Massena, the daughter of George & Norma (Alguire) Briggs. She attended Massena Central School. Krystal married A. Steve Monacelli on December 6, 1975 in Norfolk, NY. She worked as a Certified Nursed Aid at the Highland Nursing Home for several years. Krystal later worked at Norwood ARC as a Direct Support Professional for over 10 years. She was very passionate about taking care of people and volunteering her time to help the elderly. She enjoyed the time she spent with her family as well as painting, tending to her flowers and collecting and doing research on coins. Krystal was also an avid Buffalo Bills Fan.