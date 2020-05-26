Krystal M. Monacelli, 62, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Krystal M. Monacelli, age 62, passed away on May 20, 2020 at University of Vermont Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Krystal was born on March 7, 1958 in Massena, the daughter of George & Norma (Alguire) Briggs. She attended Massena Central School. Krystal married A. Steve Monacelli on December 6, 1975 in Norfolk, NY. She worked as a Certified Nursed Aid at the Highland Nursing Home for several years. Krystal later worked at Norwood ARC as a Direct Support Professional for over 10 years. She was very passionate about taking care of people and volunteering her time to help the elderly. She enjoyed the time she spent with her family as well as painting, tending to her flowers and collecting and doing research on coins. Krystal was also an avid Buffalo Bills Fan.
Krystal is survived by her loving husband Steven of 45 years; her children, Jason and wife Lindsay Monacelli of Massena, Anthony Monacelli and companion Danielle Paquin of Massena; Jonathan and wife Brandee Monacelli of Massena; eight grandchildren, Dominic, Sophia and Vincent Monacelli; Zachory and Cory Monacelli; Gavin, Payton and Rio Monacelli; two brothers, Richard Briggs of PA and Gill Briggs of Massena; a sister, Margaret Kelly of PA and her father George Briggs as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Mona Monacelli; her mother, Norma and a sister, Teresa Briggs.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are in the care of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
