Man accused of attempted burglary now charged with grand larceny

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man previously charged with attempted burglary is now accused of stealing a vehicle.
Thirty-six-year-old Victor Gardner was arrested by state police on May 17 and charged with third-degree attempted burglary, fourth degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and possession of burglar tools.
On Friday he was charged with third-degree grand larceny because, police said, he was in possession of a vehicle he stole from Austin Layng Auto and Marine Repair in Ogdensburg.
In the earlier arrest, he was about to be released, but complained of chest pain and was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. He left the hospital before he could be turned over to parole.
He was apprehended a short time later and was jailed without bail, where he had been when he was arraigned on the new charge in Ogdensburg city court on Friday.
Gardner was returned to jail following his most recent arrangement.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.