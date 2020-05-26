Man allegedly driving with 4X legal BAC accused in hit-and-run

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Croghan man allegedly had a blood alcohol content four times the legal limit when he caused a hit-and-run accident that left a UTV operator injured.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Brian Keefer allegedly crashed his pickup truck Monday night into a UTV operated on Belfort Road in Croghan by Paul Mast, also of Croghan.
Keefer continued on Belfort Road until his truck became disabled.
Mast was taken to Lewis County General Hospital with what deputies called unspecified injuries.
Deputies say Keefer registered a BAC of .34 percent. The legal limit for driving is .08 percent.
He was ticketed for aggravated driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to keep right, and driving in violation of a restricted license.
He will answer the charged in Croghan town court at a later date.
