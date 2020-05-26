Michael J. Ferero, 81, of Canton

Michael was born March 7, 1939 in Chateaugay, New York, a son of James H. and Florence M. (Brickey) Ferero. Michael was married to Barbara J. Dafoe-Laraby on August 1, 1982. Michael served his country in the United States NAVY from August of 1958 until his honorable discharge in July of 1962. Following his time with the NAVY, Michael worked as a Journeyman Carpenter and Plumber for many years for Clarkson University in Potsdam.