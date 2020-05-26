CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michael J. Ferero, 81, of Canton, died peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Carthage Center for Health Care and Rehabilitation following a lengthy battle with dementia.
Michael was born March 7, 1939 in Chateaugay, New York, a son of James H. and Florence M. (Brickey) Ferero. Michael was married to Barbara J. Dafoe-Laraby on August 1, 1982. Michael served his country in the United States NAVY from August of 1958 until his honorable discharge in July of 1962. Following his time with the NAVY, Michael worked as a Journeyman Carpenter and Plumber for many years for Clarkson University in Potsdam.
Michael is survived by his wife, Barbara Ferero of Canton; sons, Michael A. (Donna) Ferero of Charlottesville, VA and James S. (Mary) Ferero of Vale, CO; grandchildren, Doug and Joshua Ferero of Charlottesville, VA and James S. (Michelle) Ferero of Nashua, NH and great-grandson Samuel Ferero; a sister, Linda Botts of Medford, OR and a nephew, Steven Ferero of Canton. Also surviving are step-children, Linda Laraby, John Laraby, Edward Laraby, Suzann (Duane) Cheney and Mary Ann (Jeffrey) Brice; step-grandchildren, Orenda Freeman, Ronnie Freeman Jr., Darin (Dawn) Freeman, Kayla (Jan) Cheney-Merchant, Cassandra (Darrin) Cheney-Crump and step great-grandchildren, Rheannon, Jose, Corbine, Wyatt, Adriana, Amelia and Luc.
Services will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Michael J. Ferero are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
