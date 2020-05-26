North country on track for phase two of reopening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massey’s Furniture Barn in Watertown has been closed for two months. It has been able to sell online, and recently through curbside and in store pick up. But when the region enters phase two, the store will be open once again.
“We’ve been gearing up for this, it’s been a long two months,” said Shawn Massey, Owner of Massey’s Furniture Barn. “Phase two will be a good breath of fresh air to get us open and get some people back to work.”
Retail is just one of the industries included in phase two. Professional services such as hair salons will also be able to open.
But when exactly is phase two? Jefferson County Chairman of the Board of Legislators Scott Gray anticipates it will be this Friday.
“A specific date and time I really can’t tell you because that’s subject to an executive order,” said Scott Gray, Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman, “but it happened Thursday night, Friday morning the last time on the 15th. Two weeks from that would be this Friday, so I would certainly anticipate it would be a Friday morning opening.”
When businesses like Massey's Furniture Barn do fully reopen they'll have to follow guidelines from the state. But what those guidelines are, aren't clear yet.
"I'm just thinking they're going to open up to certain percentages of people coming in, maybe certain percentages of staff, certain rules for distancing," said Massey, "We're going to abide by all those rules but we just gotta know what the rules are.">
Gray says the regional control room is pressing the state on getting the guidance out so businesses have time to plan and prepare.
