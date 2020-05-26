Ogdensburg city council meets Tuesday

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A bitterly divided Ogdensburg city council is set to meet tonight (Tuesday).
Mayor Mike Skelly and his council allies, who hold a majority, have found themselves pitted against the minority and butting heads with city workers.
Just recently they voted to place city manager Sarah Purdy on administrative leave until her retirement next month.
There’s a resolution on the table tonight that would call for an outside investigation into multiple complaints that “have been filed alleging violations of the city’s workplace violence prevention policy.”
Lawmakers will also consider appointing Gerald Mack as the city’s acting fire chief.
