Protesters in Lake Placid tell tourists to turn around

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WWNY) - A couple of protesters greeted tourists who were heading into Lake Placid in the Adirondacks.
The protesters say they set up shop along the side of state Route 86 to peacefully say the reopening of the economy is happening too fast and they are worried about what visitors will bring into the Adirondacks.
“I don’t want to see people go broke, I don’t want to see people lose their businesses,” said Kelly Lynn Thorsdottir, one of the protesters, “but people are going to lose their lives. So what’s more important?”
During Memorial Day weekend, downtown Lake Placid merchants did curb side service. And the village has a ‘must wear a mask’ policy.
