NORTH RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert W. “Bob” Smith, 83, of North Russell, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home where he was in the company of family and under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care.
Bob was born October 21, 1936, a son of Albert and Blanche (Gates) Smith. Bob worked for Kraft Foods Inc. in Canton for 33 years, which is where he got his well-known nickname, “Red”. Throughout his years, he also enjoyed helping out his farmer friends with their chores. Following retirement, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Jeanne H. Smith of North Russell; two sons, David W. Smith (Lisa Smith) of Ogdensburg; Thomas Smith Sr. (Melissa Smith) of Russell; a daughter, Norma J. Smith of Syracuse; four grandchildren, Thomas J. Smith Jr. of Russell; Miranda J. Smith of Canton; and Connor D. Smith and Kathrine D. Smith, both of Ogdensburg. Also surviving is a brother, Bruce T. Smith and wife Monica.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth (Smith) Odom.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, New York 13676.
Services will be held privately for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mr. Robert W. “Bob” Smith are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
