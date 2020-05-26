Sackets Harbor Battlefield Sharing Local History Safely

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Normally, people can learn what life was like during the War of 1812 at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site, where there are Commandant and Lieutenant Houses to look around in.
Those amenities are closed to the public due to COVID-19. So, the battlefield installed new story panels instead.
They detail some of the things a visitor would learn inside.
The battlefield also offers an audio call-in program for those looking to learn something new.
