Salmon Run Mall To Start Curbside Pickup

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Salmon Run Mall has announced it will provide curbside pickup for participating retailers, effective immediately.
The service is under phase one of New York state’s reopening plan. Curbside pickup will be offered at reduced hours of operation for the following stores:
- Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (pickup located at the Best Buy entrance)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (pickup located at the Dick’s Sporting Goods entrance)
- Coyote Moon: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (call prior to pickup)
Visit Salmon Run Mall’s website, www.shopsalmonrunmall.com, for more information.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.