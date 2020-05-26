Space-Bound Astronaut Has North Country Roots

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Astronaut Doug Hurley is set to launch into space with fellow astronaut Bob Behnken on Wednesday. While he's excited to be among the stars, his family says one of his favorite spots on earth is actually the St. Lawrence River
“His mom is from Clayton, his dad is from Lafargeville,” Natali Curtis, Huryley’s cousin, said. “They used to have the West Wind Motel and Cottages, which now his brother has. They spent every weekend on the river in the summertime.”
Hurley's cousins Nanette and Natali are also from Clayton. The family has a place on Grindstone Island where Hurley enjoys spending time. They recall him always having a love for the north country, and a fascination with space.
"His bedroom was red, white and blue stripes, his ceiling was navy and had stars on it, and he used to make model spaceships and he would hang them from the ceiling," Curtis said. "It's been his dream since he was little."
Hurley's family is now in Coco Beach waiting to watch his launch on Elon Musk's Falcon 9 rocket, the first private vehicle to take astronauts into orbit. When Hurley's family said goodbye to him Monday they said he wasn't nervous.
"He is so excited, just glowing with excitement!" Curtis said.
This isn’t his first blast-off. It will be his third time into space. His cousins remember when he piloted the final flight of the Shuttle program in 2011.
“You cry. It’s emotional, because you don’t just see it, you feel it, you smell it,” Nanette Zipadelli, Hurley’s cousin, said. "You hear them right down to takeoff.>
But they say the whole family is excited for him.
"He's living his dream and we can't be here to worry about it," Curtis said, "we have to be here to be excited with him, so that's what we're doing."
Hurley may be floating through the international space station for a few months, but he will always have roots in the north country.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.