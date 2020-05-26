Trusted Traveler Program Enrollment Centers To Stay Closed Until July

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection extended the temporary closure of Trusted Traveler Program enrollment Centers until at least July 6.
The temporary closure applies to all public access Global Entry enrollment centers, NEXUS enrollment centers, SENTRI enrollment centers and FAST enrollment locations. Global Entry mobile enrollment events are also paused until further notice.
Approved Trusted Traveler Program applicants seeking an interview at an enrollment center will have to reschedule their appointment. They can do so by using the online scheduling tool after July 6.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.