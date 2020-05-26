Two St. Lawrence County legislators step down mid-term

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - County legislators Henry Leader and Nance Arquiett will resign effective May 31. He’s a Republican, she a Democrat. The county ethics board told both they have potential conflicts of interest.
“I think based on their opinion, rather than have any conflicts or even the appearance of a conflict," said Henry Leader, St. Lawrence County Legislator, "I think it’s the right thing to do.”
Leader represents a number of municipalities as their attorney. That could put him on both sides of issues.
Arquiett in January took a job with the state, which also presents a potential conflict. She told the chairman of the legislature in a letter:
“It is with regret that I inform you that the County Board of Ethics has determined that the St. Lawrence County Ethics Law prohibits me from holding both positions simultaneously.”
That brings to three the number of legislators resigning this year. David Haggard resigned in March. Democrats chose his wife, Margaret Haggard, as his replacement. Party committees will also replace Leader and Arquiett.
“We have a good solid core of legislators there that have been there, they have the time there, they have the experience," said Joseph Lightfoot, St. Lawrence County Chairman. "There shouldn’t be a problem.”
But whoever replaces the two will have to run and win in November’s election to keep the post. Haggard’s seat will also be up for election.
There will only be two other county posts up for election on the ballot this fall. Those are the races for county judge and county treasurer. And both of those are for full terms.
A judge’s term is 10 years. The treasurer’s is four. Victors in the legislative races will hold the post until the next regular election for legislators two years from now.
