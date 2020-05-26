Watertown lawmakers to hear from public on city’s proposed budget

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s property taxes will increase a little less than two percent as part of the 2020-21 proposed budget. Meaning the owner of a home assessed at $110,000 would pay about $18 more in property taxes. That’s down from initial projections.
"We did it though position cuts, said Jeff Smith, Watertown City Mayor. "We did it through deferring purchasing of vehicles and just maintaining what we have and we did by taking a little from the fund balance and these are the times when you do take from the fund balance."
City Manager Ken Mix says that amount will be about $435,000. Nine city employees will lose their jobs and 11 vacant positions will be cut. Council Member Ryan Henry-Wilkinson says he wants to use city savings to keep a librarian position at Flower Memorial Library.
"We are cutting so much in terms of programming for our children's and families because of health concerns and not knowing going into the future if schools are going to be back in regular session," said Ryan Henry-Wilkinson, Watertown City Council Member. "I think it is important that we keep the teen librarian position right now so that way they individual can be doing whatever they can to help our families."
Meanwhile, management will be taking a two percent pay cut. Council members will take a $2,000 pay cut to help fund The Community Action Planning Council. The CAPC and Library will be getting $10,000 each, while the Zoo will get $50,000.
Council also has decided to close the Alteri Pool at the Fairgrounds. Smith says the Flynn pool on the North Side had it’s boiler and filter replaced last year and
“The greatest number of people were using the fairgrounds pool,” said Smith, “but the greatest number of city resident and city tax payers paying for pools use was the north side pool.”
But Council Member Lisa Ruggiero says the decision came quickly. She advocated for an additional public comment session.
"I started hearing from people and felt that because that is a major change, it's major action that the city would be taking," said Lisa Ruggiero, Watertown City Council Member. "I thought that the public should have a way to weigh in on that. We need to hear from people."
After tonight’s public comment, council is expected to vote on the proposed budget June 1.
