Watertown Man Charged For False Sexual Assault Report

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man has been charged by city police for falsely reporting a sexual assault in March.
Eighteen-year-old Aaron Scott Fuller was arrested Tuesday for falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor. Fuller was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Watertown City Court on July 22.
According to city police, Fuller initially reported the sexual assault occurred on Watertown’s Sterling Street. He later admitted the assault never actually happened.
