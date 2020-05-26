Watertown residents get chance to weigh in on city budget proposal

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s city council will hear more from the public on the proposed 2020-2021 budget.
At a hearing on May 4, many residents spoke against any tax increase.
At the time, the proposed budget called for a tax rate increase of 6.65 percent.
Last week, the council decided to take money out of the city’s savings account to help offset the increase.
At last word, the tax rate increase would be 1.9 percent.
The council will resume the earlier hearing online at 6 p.m. tonight (Tuesday).
People who registered for that hearing are still registered for this one.
Anyone else who wants to participate has to register ahead of time at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/836734252670435087.
Those who register will receive an emailed confirmation with instructions on how to join the virtual meeting.
The city faces losses in sales tax and other revenues of $3.7 million.
The proposed spending plan calls for laying off 10 workers, but provides money for Flower Memorial Library and the Thompson Park zoo.
The initial proposal did not include money for the zoo and library.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.