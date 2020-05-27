Beating the record heat during the pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the second day in a row, temperatures in the north country reached a record high.
According to the National Weather Service, the thermometer at the Watertown International Airport hit 88 degrees Wednesday, breaking the record of 87, which was set in 1960.
On Tuesday, the airport's high temperature reached 87 degrees, also a record high.
The average high for this time of year is in the high 60s.
There was no shortage of people on the sands of Westcott Beach State Park Wednesday
Some beach goers said they're trying to stay safe and still have fun during the COVID-19 pandemic.
'We're definitely taking precautions. We're making sure that we're social distancing from people we're not with. I have my mask with me," said Maegan Peterson.
"To the bathroom, I wear a mask," said Brittany MacMillan.
"We're just making sure we're doing the best that we can," said Peterson.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this month that state beaches could open at the start of Memorial Day Weekend.
"When I was here over the weekend, everybody was definitely making sure that they were social distancing, other than families. We obviously got lots of kids out here. So, they've got to be close to their parents," said Peterson.
It's the second straight day spring felt like summer. For kids like Ava Durand, that means a chance to play.
"When you play in the sand and mud, you can also make sand castles," she said.
But it might not be hot enough for everyone.
"I like yesterday better. I feel like this is a little cold," said Frances Weir
Downtown Clayton was a little quieter. But, a shop owner there says she expects her rush to start as the sun starts going down.
"After dinner everybody's taking time to relax. Again, I said the sunsets are fantastic - downtown Clayton against the water," said Mary Zovistoski, who owns The Scoop.
She's currently the only one at the restaurant dishing out ice cream.
"I'll slowly start bringing back employees once I am comfortable with how our customers and policies and procedures are progressing," she said.
Zovistoski says she opened up the seasonal shop the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend.
That's later than in a typical year. But she says she opened just in time.
"It did time out very well. Yes it did. The weather's gorgeous," she said.
Weather some say can still be enjoyed safely.
“We can still try to have a good time with the virus going on. Just be safe about it. Wear a mask,” said MacMillan.
