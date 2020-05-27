Bertha Ann Kirker, 83, formerly of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bertha Ann Kirker, age 83, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on May 26, 2020.
Bertha was born on August 14, 1936 in Gouverneur. She was a daughter of the late Roy Robert and Ida Mae (Rushlo) Watson. Bertha grew up in Edwards and graduated from the Edwards High School in 1954.
She married Robert “Bob” C. Kirker on March 21, 1956. The couple owned and operated their dairy farm on the Johnstown Road in Gouverneur from 1969 until Mr. Kirker’s death on November 23, 2009. They had previously farmed on the Little Bow Road and for Mr. Kirker’s sister, Dorothy Paro.
Mrs. Kirker enjoyed reading, working on jigsaw puzzles, and helping care for her granddaughter, Chelsey. Bertha also enjoyed sitting on the front porch and watching the comings and goings in the neighborhood.
Her survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Joann and Robert McNeil of Antwerp, Jenny and Wayne Debian of Florida, Julie and John Rivers of Harrisville; two sons and a daughter-in-law, James “Tiger” Kirker and Jerry and Tammy Kirker, all of Gouverneur; sisters, Mary Yonkers of Little Falls, Beth “Beppie” and Larry Foster of Potsdam, and brothers, Walter “Sonny” and Donna Watson of Fowler, Donald “Donnie” of Natural Bridge, , William “Willie” and Rita of Florida, and Raymond “Bucky” and Becky Watson of South Edwards. She is also survived by six grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Bertha is predeceased by a grandson, Ryan W. Kirker, a brother, Edward Roy who died at birth, brother Leland “Lee” and sisters, Lila Jane who died in infancy and Esther Longton and Helen Watson.
Arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are private. Burial will be in the South Edwards Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.