Can-Am Speedway gears up to welcome back fans

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville is gearing up for the racing season.
Improvements have been made to the track that should add to the enjoyment of the experience.
The track is hoping to have racing as a pay-per-view event. June 6 is the target date, although nothing is written in stone.
The pay-per-view is expected to be a one-time event.
Mel Busler talked to track owner Tyler Bartlett, who goes runs down the details in the video.
Mel will have more on Can-Am every Tuesday night through the season.
