Clayton Opera House Hosts Virtual Open Mic

Thursday, May 28

May 27, 2020

Quarantine got you down? Kick your blues with some LIVE entertainment this Thursday 5/28 at 7:00 pm! Follow the link below to register for our first ever digital open mic, made possible through Zoom. We’d love for you to listen in, or even perform something for everyone to enjoy! We hope to see you all on Thursday for this fun digital event!

Register for the Zoom Open Mic Night here!https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89115875604?pwd=L0cwci9sQmVTRlFjZHJ1eFdrRncwZz09

