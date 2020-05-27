COVID-19: Wednesday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the second day in a row, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties. The total remains at 294.
The unemployment rate in the north country and the rest of the state skyrocketed in April, the first full month of New York’s COVID-19 shutdown.
Fresh off his White House meeting with President Donald Trump, Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday slammed the political divide over a federal stimulus bill for state and local governments.
It’s tough enough trying to stay in business during COVID-19, but what happens when someone complains about what’s going on in your parking lot? That happened to Harrisville Lanes & Lounge.
During the north country’s record-breaking heat, people hit the beaches and practiced social distancing.
Boat tours of the Thousand Islands are once again allowed.
Military Times is reporting the Pentagon is rolling back its travel ban for service members. That means travel for things like training and change-of-station moves can begin to resume.
