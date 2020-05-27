Cuomo slams ‘toxic’ divide in Washington, has ‘good conversation’ with Trump

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fresh off his White House meeting with President Donald Trump, Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday slammed the political divide over a federal stimulus bill for state and local governments.
“This hyper-partisan Washington environment is toxic for this country,” said Cuomo.
The governor said there can be no economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic if states are not given federal help. He criticized lawmakers who have called it a “blue state bailout.”
“We are still the United States of America,” said Cuomo. “Don’t play your politics at the expense of the citizens you represent.”
He said New York gives more money to the federal government annually while some Republican-led states, have taken more in federal funds than they’ve contributed.
“New York pays more every year – $29 billion more – every year than it takes back,” Cuomo said.
The governor said his meeting with President Trump "was a good conversation.”
The discussion, he said, focused on infrastructure and getting people back to work.
“We have major infrastructure projects in New York that are ready to go, that are desperately needed, that were desperately needed 30 years ago,” said Cuomo. “Build them now. Supercharge the reopening, grow the economy.”
The governor said infrastructure projects benefited the economy during the Great Depression, when more than 650,000 miles of roads and bridges were built and more than 8 million people were employed.
Cuomo also reported another 74 people died from COVID-19 on Tuesday as the death toll curve continues to decline.
