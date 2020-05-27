Down to 8 in isolation for COVID-19 in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another person who tested positive for the coronavirus in Lewis County has recovered.
That makes two in two days, according to information from Public Health.
No new cases were reported Wednesday morning.
At this point 16 of the 24 confirmed cases have recovered. The remaining eight are in isolation.
Results are pending for 20 of the 1,731 tests administered. Negative results were returned for 1,687 tests.
Sixty-nine people are under quarantine.
