First responders honor senior dispatcher

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was a surprise send-off Wednesday for a woman who has devoted 3 decades to answering calls for help.
First responders from all over Jefferson County lined the road near the public safety building.
They flashed their lights and sounded their sirens for Gail Sovie, the senior dispatcher for Jefferson County, as she left the 911 dispatch center for one of the last times.
Sovie retires this Saturday after 32 years on the job.
"32 years is a long time and I've made a lot of friends, family, and it's hard to leave. It's nice to know that people appreciate and I certainly appreciate all of them every day. I'm going to miss all of them," she said.
Sovie has some other news - she has taken another job in the health community.
