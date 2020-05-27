Gardner suspended by city manager

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - City Parks and Recreation superintendent Erin Gardner was suspended without pay Wednesday by acting city manager Ken Mix.
Mix declined comment. Gardner confirmed the suspension, but declined further comment. We reached out to Watertown city council members and Mayor Jeff Smith as well. Smith referred all comment to the city manager.
Gardner’s suspension comes about six months after she accused then-city manager Rick Finn of creating a hostile work environment.
After an investigation - and a still secret report - the Watertown city council concluded Finn did not create a hostile work environment, but Finn resigned anyway.
It was not clear Wednesday what, if any, connection the Finn matter has to Gardner’s suspension.
