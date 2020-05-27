Harrisville business up in arms over social distancing complaint

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s tough enough trying to stay in business during COVID-19, but what happens when someone complains about what’s going on in your parking lot?
That happened to Harrisville Lanes & Lounge.
Like other small businesses, it switched to take-out orders only.
Earlier this month, some ATV riders were gathered in the parking lot waiting for their food.
Apparently, someone used Governor Cuomo's tipline to report that social distancing was not being observed.
The business owners, Lori Kobylanski and Jeff Exford, ended up getting a letter from the county.
"I don't understand why that person couldn't talk to me or Jeff or talk to the group," said Kobylanski.
The owners say they didn't know customers were standing too close in the parking lot. They say there are only ever two employees working and they don't have windows to supervise customers.
"We didn't know it was our job to enforce those rules because they're adults and they got the same orders we have," said Kobylanski.
The owners say their business isn't the only one getting letters of complaint.
They say local businesses are doing everything they can to comply to the rules and if customers are seen acting inappropriately, onlookers should confront owners directly.
"Hey, we're a small business doing our best. Please give us a call next time there's a complaint and we'll address it then and there," said Kobylanski.
We reached out to the county attorney who has to field the complaints.
"I understand why the hotline is set up, but I would encourage people to have a good conversation, trying to let the other person know if they feel something isn't being followed," said Lewis County Attorney Joan McNichol.
The Harrisville Lanes & Lounge owners say their take-out customers are the only business they have right now since they can't open their bowling alley or bar.
They hope customers will continue to come and obey rules while in the parking lot.
No fines have been issed to the restaurant for the complaint.
