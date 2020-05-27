Jefferson, St. Lawrence County report no new COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
In Jefferson County the total number of confirmed cases remains at 71.
Officials said that all but 1 person has recovered from the virus.
There were 96 people in precautionary quarantine, 6 in mandatory quarantine and 1 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 4,463 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
In St. Lawrence County, the total number of confirmed positive cases to date remains at 199.
Officials said 181 people have been released from isolation.
No cases are hospitalized.
To date, 8,044 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
