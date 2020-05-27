Lorna M. Webb, 88, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lorna M. Webb, 88, of Pine Street, Canton died Monday, May 25, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center after a brief stay.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be held privately for the immediate family. A memorial service is being planned in the future at a time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Canton or to the Church and Community Program, Canton.
Surviving are her husband William “Bill” Webb of Canton; four daughters, Paula (Wilfred) Eschmann, Pamela (Jim) Bethell, Janice (Roy) Acklin and Ruth (Rob) Leslie; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; a sister, Shirley Fuller; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Lorna was born January 17, 1932 to the late Glenn and Mildred (Carr) Steen. She grew up on a dairy farm on the Hardscrabble Road, Flackville, NY. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1950 and Canton ATI (SUNY) in 1952.
On June 15, 1957, she married William A. Webb in the Heuvelton Presbyterian Church. The couple were happily married for nearly 63 years.
Lorna held many service-related jobs over her long career. These included working as an assistant dietician for the University of Rochester, a banker at the Ogdensburg Trust Company Bank, a day care operator, and as a County 4-H Coordinator for the Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Lorna was actively involved in her church and in community activities. At her church, she served as treasurer for 25 years, earning the “Woman of the Year” award in 1988. In addition, she served on the Board of Directors for the Church and Community Program for over 30 years. Lorna led the Little Shamrock Girls 4-H Club for over 20 years and also worked with Girl Scouts in the 1970’s. She was a member of Hermon Empire Chapter #68, Order of the Eastern Stars; hosted six foreign exchange students from all over the world; and participated in the Fresh Air Program, hosting children from New York City. Lorna was a dedicated alumnus of Canton College since the 1960’s, serving on the alumni Board of Directors for 36 years and was the 1987 recipient of the distinguished “Alumni of the Year”. She was also the recipient of the Jacqueline Sears Memorial Award for Outstanding Volunteer Work in 2007. More recently, Bill and Lorna delivered “Meals on Wheels” in the Colton area for 10 years.
