Lorna M. Webb, 88, of Canton

Lorna was actively involved in her church and in community activities. At her church, she served as treasurer for 25 years, earning the “Woman of the Year” award in 1988. In addition, she served on the Board of Directors for the Church and Community Program for over 30 years. Lorna led the Little Shamrock Girls 4-H Club for over 20 years and also worked with Girl Scouts in the 1970’s. She was a member of Hermon Empire Chapter #68, Order of the Eastern Stars; hosted six foreign exchange students from all over the world; and participated in the Fresh Air Program, hosting children from New York City. Lorna was a dedicated alumnus of Canton College since the 1960’s, serving on the alumni Board of Directors for 36 years and was the 1987 recipient of the distinguished “Alumni of the Year”. She was also the recipient of the Jacqueline Sears Memorial Award for Outstanding Volunteer Work in 2007. More recently, Bill and Lorna delivered “Meals on Wheels” in the Colton area for 10 years.